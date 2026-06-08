Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,739 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,497,000. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.0%

FCN opened at $159.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $189.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.17 per share, with a total value of $1,441,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,283.28. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. The trade was a 10.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.50.

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FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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