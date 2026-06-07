Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,109 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of COPT Defense Properties worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,402 shares of the company's stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company's stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDP shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CDP opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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