Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $94,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $602.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $744.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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