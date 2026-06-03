Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,818 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $128,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $280.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $264.91 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $257.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.98. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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