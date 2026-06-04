Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,397 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $48,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $742.00 to $628.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus set a $785.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $702.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $527.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.12. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $472.02 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.30 and a 200 day moving average of $631.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.Northrop Grumman's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

See Also

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