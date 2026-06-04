Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 107,094 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,632 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 107,094 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Newmont worth $59,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlighted Newmont’s strong cash generation, saying its cash flow “explosion” may just be beginning, supported by a new $6 billion buyback authorization, record first-quarter free cash flow, and long-term gold price tailwinds. Newmont: Gold's Volatility Creates A Long-Term Opportunity

Seeking Alpha highlighted Newmont’s strong cash generation, saying its cash flow “explosion” may just be beginning, supported by a new $6 billion buyback authorization, record first-quarter free cash flow, and long-term gold price tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada kept an Outperform rating on Newmont, even after trimming its price target to $140 from $160, implying meaningful upside from current levels. RBC adjusts price target on Newmont

Royal Bank of Canada kept an rating on Newmont, even after trimming its price target to $140 from $160, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont remains a frequent topic among investors and screeners, with multiple articles questioning valuation after the stock’s sharp 1-year rally and noting that shares are trading near estimated fair value. A Look At Newmont (NEM) Valuation As Shares Trade Near Estimated Fair Value

Newmont remains a frequent topic among investors and screeners, with multiple articles questioning valuation after the stock’s sharp 1-year rally and noting that shares are trading near estimated fair value. Negative Sentiment: CEO Natascha Viljoen and EVP Peter Toth both sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, which can sometimes weigh on sentiment even though the sales were scheduled in advance.

CEO Natascha Viljoen and EVP Peter Toth both sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, which can sometimes weigh on sentiment even though the sales were scheduled in advance. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether it is too late to reassess the stock after a roughly 96% one-year surge, reflecting investor debate about whether much of the upside is already priced in. Is It Too Late To Reassess Newmont (NEM) After Its 1 Year 96% Surge?

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.47. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,950 shares of company stock worth $5,494,288. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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