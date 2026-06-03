Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 16,750 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,995 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $106,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AppLovin Stock Down 1.3%

APP opened at $605.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.45. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $460.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $664.35.

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Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $30,549,749.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,255,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,462,445.39. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,470,000. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 464,016 shares of company stock valued at $218,477,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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