Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 63,940 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,913 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 63,940 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7%

BAH opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

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