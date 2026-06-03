Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 69,378 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,681 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,378 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $126,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $334.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $335.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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