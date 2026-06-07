Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,128 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,924 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Encompass Health worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,775. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE:EHC opened at $104.39 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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