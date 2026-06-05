Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,806 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 26,741 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of eBay worth $30,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $755,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $98,728,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $68,999,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of eBay by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,891,398 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 701,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,970,113.12. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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