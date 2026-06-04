Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,038 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 16,803 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Illumina worth $39,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,844,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $170.93 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $172.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,880. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,394.60. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,002,371 shares of company stock valued at $155,472,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

More Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting optimism about clinical sequencing momentum, consumables pricing, and the company’s pipeline. Article

Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting optimism about clinical sequencing momentum, consumables pricing, and the company’s pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Integrated DNA Technologies expanded its collaboration with Illumina, linking xGen FFPE and cfDNA workflows to DRAGEN and Connected Insights, which could deepen Illumina’s role in oncology research and support software adoption. Article

Integrated DNA Technologies expanded its collaboration with Illumina, linking xGen FFPE and cfDNA workflows to DRAGEN and Connected Insights, which could deepen Illumina’s role in oncology research and support software adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Illumina’s better execution, stronger NovaSeq X adoption, and higher full-year 2026 guidance, which has helped extend the stock’s rally. Article

Recent commentary highlighted Illumina’s better execution, stronger NovaSeq X adoption, and higher full-year 2026 guidance, which has helped extend the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Illumina reported small insider sales, including a routine Rule 10b5-1 sale by the chief accounting officer, which is not unusual but adds to scrutiny around insider activity. SEC filing

Illumina reported small insider sales, including a routine Rule 10b5-1 sale by the chief accounting officer, which is not unusual but adds to scrutiny around insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Director Keith A. Meister sold a large block of shares in multiple transactions, which could weigh on sentiment despite no direct sign of operational weakness. SEC filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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