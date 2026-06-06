Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,180 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 135,513 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.48.

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About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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