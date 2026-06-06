Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,819 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,627 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company's stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the company's stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $15,457,463.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,345,878.57. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $156,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,736.10. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 157,798 shares of company stock valued at $26,088,615 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.12. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.34 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 45.92%. Live Nation Entertainment's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.75.

View Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

See Also

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