Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,631 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of FormFactor worth $23,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,586,000 after buying an additional 108,487 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FormFactor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,305,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,208,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FormFactor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,640,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 55,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,127,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,812,000 after buying an additional 104,513 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $116.70 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,025. The trade was a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 9,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $1,194,095.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 447,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,559,121.24. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,365 shares of company stock worth $5,412,663 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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