Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 129,843 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $95,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,152,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after buying an additional 1,618,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,266,384,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,148,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $793,506,000 after buying an additional 400,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi (seladelpar) in primary biliary cholangitis, showing statistically significant ALP normalization versus placebo after 52 weeks. This adds to investor optimism around its liver disease franchise and broader growth prospects. Article Title

Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi (seladelpar) in primary biliary cholangitis, showing statistically significant ALP normalization versus placebo after 52 weeks. This adds to investor optimism around its liver disease franchise and broader growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlighted additional favorable Livdelzi data, including long-term efficacy and safety findings and a post hoc analysis showing sustained normalization of a key liver marker in PBC patients. These results reinforce confidence in the drug’s commercial potential. Article Title Article Title

Separate coverage highlighted additional favorable Livdelzi data, including long-term efficacy and safety findings and a post hoc analysis showing sustained normalization of a key liver marker in PBC patients. These results reinforce confidence in the drug’s commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead from hold to moderate buy, which can bolster sentiment by signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook.

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead from hold to moderate buy, which can bolster sentiment by signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Cencora announced it will support U.S. distribution of Kite’s FDA-approved CAR-T therapies, Yescarta and Tecartus, helping ensure continued commercialization and access for an important Gilead unit. Article Title

Cencora announced it will support U.S. distribution of Kite’s FDA-approved CAR-T therapies, Yescarta and Tecartus, helping ensure continued commercialization and access for an important Gilead unit. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead also has several upcoming and recent oncology presentations with Kite at ASCO and EHA, which keep the company in focus but do not yet provide a clear near-term financial read-through. Article Title

Gilead also has several upcoming and recent oncology presentations with Kite at ASCO and EHA, which keep the company in focus but do not yet provide a clear near-term financial read-through. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel Patrick O’Day sold 15,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment for some investors. Article Title

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The business's 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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