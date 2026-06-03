Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,360 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Medpace worth $91,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,170,000 after acquiring an additional 404,226 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Medpace by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Medpace by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,715,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, and others, are urging investors to act on a securities class action against Medpace tied to purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026. The repeated deadline reminders keep legal overhang and potential litigation costs in focus. Article: Pomerantz investor alert on Medpace class action

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, and others, are urging investors to act on a securities class action against Medpace tied to purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026. The repeated deadline reminders keep legal overhang and potential litigation costs in focus. Negative Sentiment: The legal campaign may raise concerns about possible damages, reputational pressure, and management distraction, which can act as a headwind for the shares until the lawsuit situation becomes clearer. Article: Rosen deadline reminder for Medpace investors

The legal campaign may raise concerns about possible damages, reputational pressure, and management distraction, which can act as a headwind for the shares until the lawsuit situation becomes clearer. Neutral Sentiment: Medpace General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald disclosed the sale of 16,349 shares at $450 each. Insider selling can attract investor attention, but one transaction does not necessarily indicate a broader operational issue. Article: SEC Form 4 filing for Stephen P. Ewald

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $445.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $293.20 and a one year high of $628.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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