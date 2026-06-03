Natixis Advisors LLC Has $100.21 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,398 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Dominion Energy worth $100,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,274,975,000 after purchasing an additional 940,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,355,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,934,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,870,966,000 after purchasing an additional 592,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,880,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,196,056,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:D opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $68.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.Dominion Energy's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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