Natixis Advisors LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,845 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,359 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,079 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 399,826 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,383,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $87.50 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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