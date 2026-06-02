Natixis Advisors LLC Has $144.98 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,132 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of United Rentals worth $144,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,006.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $998.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $681.98 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $860.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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