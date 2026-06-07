Natixis Advisors LLC Has $14.99 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,665 shares of the food distribution company's stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 667 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $283,620.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,683.70. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Brent King sold 5,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $545,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,298.93. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,460. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Trading Up 3.3%

Performance Food Group stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.17 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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