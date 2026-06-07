Natixis Advisors LLC Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,468 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 14,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Selective Insurance Group worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 62.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,709 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $208,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,758 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $138,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,387 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $102,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,625,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 725,980 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company's stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 8.39%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group's payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

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