Natixis Advisors LLC Has $165.79 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 335,458 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $165,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares during the period. Finally, Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests Charles Schwab may still offer value after its pullback, with the article focusing on valuation metrics and questioning whether the selloff has created an attractive entry point for investors. Is It Time To Revisit Charles Schwab (SCHW) After This Year’s Share Price Pullback?

Recent coverage suggests Charles Schwab may still offer value after its pullback, with the article focusing on valuation metrics and questioning whether the selloff has created an attractive entry point for investors. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary says Charles Schwab has lagged peers over the past year, but analysts remain moderately bullish, which can support investor confidence despite the stock’s weaker relative performance. How Is Charles Schwab’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

Market commentary says Charles Schwab has lagged peers over the past year, but analysts remain moderately bullish, which can support investor confidence despite the stock’s weaker relative performance. Neutral Sentiment: A Schwab Center article warning Americans about estate-planning pitfalls appears to be educational content rather than a direct business or earnings catalyst, so it is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Charles Schwab warns Americans on major estate planning problem

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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