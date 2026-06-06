Natixis Advisors LLC Has $20.78 Million Stock Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,453 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in SLB were worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Steph & Co. grew its stake in SLB by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 798 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on SLB from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SLB from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.67.

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Insider Activity at SLB

In other news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

SLB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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