Natixis Advisors LLC Has $208.63 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,222 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 58,797 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of GE Vernova worth $208,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.8%

GEV opened at $950.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $998.51 and its 200 day moving average is $810.55. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains constructive, with one report noting GE Vernova’s strong revenue and earnings growth and another saying brokerages rate the stock as a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing the view that fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain supportive. Assessing GE Vernova (GEV) Valuation After A Powerful Year Of Share Price Gains

Wall Street commentary remains constructive, with one report noting GE Vernova’s strong revenue and earnings growth and another saying brokerages rate the stock as a “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing the view that fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain supportive. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” which can help investor confidence even though it is not a fundamental update. Jim Cramer Believes “GE Vernova Is Absolutely Terrific”

Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” which can help investor confidence even though it is not a fundamental update. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Robotech Automation, a deal aimed at expanding robotics and automation capabilities across manufacturing and grid solutions, which could improve long-term operational efficiency. GE Vernova Robotech Deal Puts Automation And Valuation In Fresh Focus

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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