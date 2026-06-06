Natixis Advisors LLC Has $21.08 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,334 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Arrow Electronics worth $21,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $219.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.12. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $233.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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