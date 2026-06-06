Natixis Advisors LLC Has $21.81 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,225 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 162,392 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $21,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kraft Heinz News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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