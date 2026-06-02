Natixis Advisors LLC Has $279.38 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626,922 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $279,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 118,786 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Beto Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $478.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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