Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,795 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,680 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 20,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Darling Ingredients's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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