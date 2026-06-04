Natixis Advisors LLC Has $44.62 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,757 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $44,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,963,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.21 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $523.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.19. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $452.00 and a 52-week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 9.36%.Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $635.00 price target on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $651.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

More Ulta Beauty News

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Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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