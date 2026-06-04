Natixis Advisors LLC Has $47.63 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,658 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 369,415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $47,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $112.67 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $566.29 billion, a PE ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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