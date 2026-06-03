Natixis Advisors LLC Has $66.01 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,215 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 352,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $66,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,842,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $561,500,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $495,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,905,115 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $389,372,000 after buying an additional 408,166 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,702,445 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $244,139,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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