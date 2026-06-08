Natixis Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Halozyme Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Halozyme Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Halozyme’s earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profit growth. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Zacks Research raised Halozyme’s earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for several individual quarters in 2027, reinforcing a constructive earnings outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Analysts also increased estimates for several individual quarters in 2027, reinforcing a constructive earnings outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics. Neutral Sentiment: One near-term forecast was trimmed slightly and another was revised lower, but the overall analyst tone remains mostly favorable. Halozyme Therapeutics article

One near-term forecast was trimmed slightly and another was revised lower, but the overall analyst tone remains mostly favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider selling by the CEO was disclosed, but the trades were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan, which typically lessens investor concern. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business's 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $599,087.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,200.20. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,088,215. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 102,107 shares of company stock worth $6,898,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report).

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