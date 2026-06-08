Natixis Advisors LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,827 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,342 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bath & Body Works worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bath & Body Works from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.93.

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Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.0%

BBWI stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.Bath & Body Works's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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