Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,727 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $178.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on STZ

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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