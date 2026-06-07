Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 529.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,226 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hamilton Lane worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 418.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,511 shares of the company's stock worth $142,946,000 after purchasing an additional 856,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,850 shares of the company's stock worth $145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 648,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,657,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,388,380 shares of the company's stock worth $187,140,000 after purchasing an additional 350,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,855,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers acquired 466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.76 per share, with a total value of $43,226.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 55,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,026.16. This trade represents a 0.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.21% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.14. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 32.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Hamilton Lane announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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