Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,856 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 140,695 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $25,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PayPal Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. KGI Securities restated a "hold" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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