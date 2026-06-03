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Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 105,703 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Novo Nordisk A/S logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 105,703 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 2,661,238 shares worth about $135.4 million.
  • Novo Nordisk is expanding its obesity-drug reach with regulatory approval for Wegovy’s launch in the UAE and a new partnership with NOVI Health in Singapore to broaden structured weight-care support.
  • Competition in GLP-1 drugs is intensifying, with Eli Lilly regaining CVS Health support for access and analysts noting that Wegovy pill prescription growth is slowing even as the oral version still leads a rival tablet.
  • Five stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661,238 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 105,703 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $135,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company's stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company's stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,467 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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