Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 300,404 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755,643 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,404 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Starbucks worth $147,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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