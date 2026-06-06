Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 33,800 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,654 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Edison International worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 112.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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