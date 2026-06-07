Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 5,213 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Domino's Pizza worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino's Pizza by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Domino's Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino's Pizza by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino's Pizza by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Domino's Pizza by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 561 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of DPZ opened at $313.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.59. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $297.48 and a 1-year high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $418.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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