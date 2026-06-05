Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 89,055 CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $26,140,000. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 20.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CSW Industrials Price Performance

NYSE CSW opened at $270.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. CSW Industrials's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total value of $291,596.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,605,146.50. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,475,707.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,478 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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