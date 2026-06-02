Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,394 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $198,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 7.3%

IBM stock opened at $319.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $300.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $327.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $241.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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