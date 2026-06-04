Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 476,073 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,620,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,986,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,631,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7%

PFE opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here