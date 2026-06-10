Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 181.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,962 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 266.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,337.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 710 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 919.6% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 938 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of HCC stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warrior Met Coal

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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