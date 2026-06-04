Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 118.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,741 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 785,510 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $40,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 57,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.57.

Read Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

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