Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,007 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $42,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,174 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. COFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,950 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $940.69 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $966.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $642.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.76. The company has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total transaction of $1,464,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,527,650. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Prat Bhatt sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.88, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,625.72. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,187 shares of company stock worth $107,340,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $772.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) to $1,150 and reiterated a Buy rating, which is likely helping fuel the stock’s recent strength. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) to $1,150 and reiterated a Buy rating, which is likely helping fuel the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Seagate also reached a $175 million settlement over Huawei-related shareholder claims, which may reduce a lingering legal overhang and improve sentiment. Article Title

Seagate also reached a $175 million settlement over Huawei-related shareholder claims, which may reduce a lingering legal overhang and improve sentiment. Positive Sentiment: A Forbes piece highlighted Seagate as a data-storage name making new records, reflecting continued momentum in the stock after strong earnings and guidance. Article Title

A Forbes piece highlighted Seagate as a data-storage name making new records, reflecting continued momentum in the stock after strong earnings and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate presented at Bank of America’s 2026 Global Technology Conference, but no major new operational update was included in the transcript. Article Title

Seagate presented at Bank of America’s 2026 Global Technology Conference, but no major new operational update was included in the transcript. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO William D. Mosley and directors Yolanda Lee Conyers and Prat Bhatt, sold shares in pre-arranged transactions. These sales were likely routine, but they can still temper enthusiasm at elevated share prices.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here