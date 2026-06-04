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Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Simon Property Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, adding 15,722 shares and bringing its total holding to 237,791 shares worth about $44 million.
  • Simon Property Group reported solid quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates with $1.48 per share and $1.76 billion in revenue, while also issuing FY 2026 EPS guidance of 13.10 to 13.25.
  • The company boosted its dividend and expanded buybacks, raising the quarterly payout to $2.25 per share and authorizing a $2 billion share repurchase plan, signaling confidence in its valuation and cash flow.
  • Interested in Simon Property Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $44,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $207.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $203.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $208.79.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.15%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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