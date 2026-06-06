Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,754 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Jabil worth $22,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $57,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,696,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $7,061,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $353.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $384.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $328.74 and its 200 day moving average is $270.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Jabil's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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