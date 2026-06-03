Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,155 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $116,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $658,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,991,000 after acquiring an additional 140,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,829,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.4%

MPWR opened at $1,624.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,420.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,167.22. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.79 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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